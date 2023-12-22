Edwards Jr. hits milestone, No. 20 James Madison stays unbeaten with 89-75 win over Morgan State

BALTIMORE — Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 29 points to surpass 1,000 for his career and No. 20 James Madison will enter conference play undefeated after an 89-75 victory over Morgan State on Friday.

The Dukes (12-0) are one of three Division I men's teams that have yet to lose, along with No. 3 Houston and No. 25 Mississippi. James Madison began the season with an overtime victory at then-No. 4 Michigan State, and after outlasting Kent State in double OT, the Dukes entered the Top 25 for the first time.

They haven't slowed down since, and now they'll try to continue their unbeaten run against their conference opponents in the Sun Belt. Their nonconference schedule isn't completely done, however. James Madison has a Feb. 10 game — against an opponent to be determined — that's part of a challenge series between the Sun Belt and the Mid-American Conference.

Morgan State (4-10) led 19-18 before James Madison went on a 14-0 run that included 10 points by Julien Wooden. It was 47-35 at halftime.

The Bears started impressively in the second half and actually took a brief lead at 58-56 on a three-point play by Will Thomas. James Madison proved too good offensively, however, surpassing 80 points for the eighth straight game. The Dukes entered with the top scoring average in the country at 92.9 points per game.

Thomas scored 20 points for Morgan State.

BIG PICTURE

James Madison: This wasn't a particularly convincing performance by the Dukes, but the overall accomplishment — making it to Christmas unbeaten — is one the program should savor.

Morgan State: With leading scorer Wynston Tabbs injured, the Bears were still able to hang tough in a rare opportunity against a ranked team at home. The pace didn't seem to bother Morgan State, which didn't have quite enough offensively to pull off the upset.

UP NEXT

James Madison: Hosts Texas State on Dec. 30.

Morgan State: At No. 22 Virginia on Wednesday.

