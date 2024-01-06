SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Victor Hart stars as Southern Miss beats No. 19 James Madison 81-71

Southern Mississippi forward Victor hart (2) dunks during the second...

Southern Mississippi forward Victor hart (2) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Hattiesburg, Miss. Credit: AP/Aimee Cronin

By The Associated Press

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Victor Hart scored 16 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and nine assists, helping Southern Miss beat No. 19 James Madison 81-71 on Saturday.

Austin Crowley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt), who earned their second straight win. Cobie Montgomery scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting.

Southern Miss shot 49.1% from the field, compared to 39.4% for James Madison. The Golden Eagles also enjoyed a big advantage at the line, making 25 of 33 free throws while the Dukes connected on 13 of 19 foul shots.

Hart went 5 for 11 from the field and 5 for 6 at the line. He also had seven rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points and 16 rebounds for James Madison (14-1, 2-1), which trailed 44-35 at halftime. Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 15 points, and Noah Freidel had 13.

The Dukes entered as the Sun Belt’s top scoring offense and second in 3-point shooting. They were held 20 points under their scoring average and went 2 for 17 from beyond the arc.

James Madison was the first nationally ranked team to visit Southern Miss since then-No. 22 Central Florida in January 2011. The Golden Eagles also won that game, 86-69.

Southern Mississippi forward Victor Iwuakor (0) attempts a rebound over...

Southern Mississippi forward Victor Iwuakor (0) attempts a rebound over James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Hattiesburg, Miss. Credit: AP/Hunter Dawkins

James Madison closed to 64-60 on Michael Green III’s layup with 6:14 left, but Southern Miss responded with a 9-0 run. Hart opened the spurt with a 3 and closed it out with two foul shots that made it 73-60 with 4:26 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

James Madison: The Dukes had won seven consecutive true road games dating to last season. It was their first double-digit loss since falling 83-70 to the Golden Eagles in the same building a year ago.

Southern Miss: The Eagles had 17 fast-break points, compared to eight for James Madison.

Southern Mississippi point guard Andre Curbelo (11) shoots a layup...

Southern Mississippi point guard Andre Curbelo (11) shoots a layup over James Madison Power Forward T.J. Bickerstaff (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Hattiesburg, Miss. Credit: AP/Aimee Cronin

UP NEXT

James Madison: Hosts South Alabama on Thursday night.

Southern Miss: Visits ULM on Thursday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME