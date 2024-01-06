Victor Hart stars as Southern Miss beats No. 19 James Madison 81-71

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Victor Hart scored 16 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and nine assists, helping Southern Miss beat No. 19 James Madison 81-71 on Saturday.

Austin Crowley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt), who earned their second straight win. Cobie Montgomery scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting.

Southern Miss shot 49.1% from the field, compared to 39.4% for James Madison. The Golden Eagles also enjoyed a big advantage at the line, making 25 of 33 free throws while the Dukes connected on 13 of 19 foul shots.

Hart went 5 for 11 from the field and 5 for 6 at the line. He also had seven rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points and 16 rebounds for James Madison (14-1, 2-1), which trailed 44-35 at halftime. Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 15 points, and Noah Freidel had 13.

The Dukes entered as the Sun Belt’s top scoring offense and second in 3-point shooting. They were held 20 points under their scoring average and went 2 for 17 from beyond the arc.

James Madison was the first nationally ranked team to visit Southern Miss since then-No. 22 Central Florida in January 2011. The Golden Eagles also won that game, 86-69.

Southern Mississippi forward Victor Iwuakor (0) attempts a rebound over James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Hattiesburg, Miss. Credit: AP/Hunter Dawkins

James Madison closed to 64-60 on Michael Green III’s layup with 6:14 left, but Southern Miss responded with a 9-0 run. Hart opened the spurt with a 3 and closed it out with two foul shots that made it 73-60 with 4:26 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

James Madison: The Dukes had won seven consecutive true road games dating to last season. It was their first double-digit loss since falling 83-70 to the Golden Eagles in the same building a year ago.

Southern Miss: The Eagles had 17 fast-break points, compared to eight for James Madison.

Southern Mississippi point guard Andre Curbelo (11) shoots a layup over James Madison Power Forward T.J. Bickerstaff (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Hattiesburg, Miss. Credit: AP/Aimee Cronin

UP NEXT

James Madison: Hosts South Alabama on Thursday night.

Southern Miss: Visits ULM on Thursday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.