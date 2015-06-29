SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

John Calipari says Confederate flag 'offends' and it should be removed

Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts on the sideline in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the NCAA men's Final Four Semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari believes Confederate flags should be taken down.

During a Southeastern Conference coaches conference call Monday, Calipari said that "obviously, it offends a portion of our society, so people are deciding to take them down. That's how I feel. It may offend, so I'd say do it."

Calipari asked a reporter if Kentucky uses the flag -- it doesn't. He was told that a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis stands inside the state capitol in Frankfort. Statues of two other leaders stand in downtown Lexington.

The seventh-year coach deferred to the "powers that be" on that and added, "I'm not running for public office. ... I was thinking about running for president, but was discouraged from that."

