John Calipari says Confederate flag 'offends' and it should be removed

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari believes Confederate flags should be taken down.

During a Southeastern Conference coaches conference call Monday, Calipari said that "obviously, it offends a portion of our society, so people are deciding to take them down. That's how I feel. It may offend, so I'd say do it."

Calipari asked a reporter if Kentucky uses the flag -- it doesn't. He was told that a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis stands inside the state capitol in Frankfort. Statues of two other leaders stand in downtown Lexington.

The seventh-year coach deferred to the "powers that be" on that and added, "I'm not running for public office. ... I was thinking about running for president, but was discouraged from that."