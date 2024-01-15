SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

USC's JuJu Watkins earns record 9th Pac-12 freshman of the week honor after 32-point effort vs UCLA

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) walks on the court...

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) walks on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — JuJu Watkins of sixth-ranked Southern California set a record with her ninth Pac-12 freshman of the week honor on Monday.

Watkins had a game-high 32 points and 10 rebounds — her third double-double — in the Trojans’ 73-65 victory over then-No. 2 UCLA on Sunday. It was the most individual points scored against the Bruins this season and the guard’s sixth 30-point game.

Watkins made all 16 of her free throws, which tied for the third-most in a game in program history.

She's led USC in scoring in all 13 games she's played.

