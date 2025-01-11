Dickinson's 8th double-double lifts No. 11 Kansas to 54-40 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. as No. 11 Kansas pulled away from Cincinnati for a 54-40 victory on Saturday.

The matchup between two of the nation's top defensive teams resulted in a low scoring affair. The Jayhawks held the Bearcats scoreless for more than six minutes in the second half to spark a 14-0 run.

The 40 points are the fewest for the Bearcats in head coach Wes Miller's four seasons.

Zeke Mayo scored eight points for Kansas (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) which has won three straight.

Dillon Mitchell scored 10 points and Arrinten Page and Dan Skillings Jr. each had nine for Cincinnati (10-5, 0-4 Big 12).

Both teams shot under 40% and were a combined 3 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half. The Bearcats led 25-24 at halftime behind eight points from Mitchell.

A Bearcats turnover resulted in a dunk by Moore off a lob from Mayo to put Kansas ahead 46-37 with 3:48 left.

Kansas guard Shakeel Moore (0) dunks against Cincinnati forward Dillon Mitchell (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

Takeaways

Kansas: The Jayhawks' defense helped them rally again from a halftime deficit to win. They trailed by six points at home to Arizona State then allowed only 13 second-half points in a 74-55 win. They trailed by one at halftime on Saturday then allowed only 15 second-half points to pull away.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats, who've relied heavily on the 3-point shot, averaging 24 attempts per game, are now 16 of 60 (26 percent) from 3-point range in the past three games.

Key moment

Page missed a dunk that would have made it a one-point game, and Shakeel Moore's layup put Kansas ahead 42-37 with 5:26 left. Kansas would outscore the Bearcats 12-3 from that point on.

Key stat

Kansas scored 16 points off 12 Bearcats turnovers.

Kansas forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

Up next

Kansas plays at Iowa State on Wednesday, while Cincinnati plays at Colorado on Wednesday.