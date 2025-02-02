SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Glenn, Sides power No. 11 Kansas State women from deep in 91-64 rout of Kansas

By The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jaelyn Glenn scored 19 points, Taryn Sides added 14 points and they combined for nine 3-pointers in No. 11 Kansas State's 91-64 rout of in-state rival Kansas on Sunday.

Glenn made 5 of 8 3-pointers and Sides came off the bench to make 4 of 9 from deep. Zyanna Walker scored 13 points and Temira Poindexter added 12 points for the Wildcats (21-2, 9-1 Big 12). Sides had eight of their 26 assists on 34 made shots. K-State shot 59% overall and made 15 of 23 3-pointers.

The Wildcats blew it wide open with a 30-point third quarter with Sides making 3 of 4 3-pointers and Glenn going 2 of 3 from deep. K-State shot 59% in the third and led 67-38 heading to the fourth quarter.

Sania Copeland scored all 17 of her points in the fourth quarter to help Kansas to a 26-24 advantage.

Elle Evans scored 13 points and Laia Conesa added 12 for the Jayhawks (14-8, 4-7).

K-State led 20-17 after one quarter, then Glenn and Walker scored five points each in a 10-0 run to start the second quarter. The teams traded baskets for much of the rest of the quarter and the Wildcats led 37-25 at halftime.

Kansas State returns home for a first-place showdown with No. 9 TCU on Wednesday. Kansas visits No. 21 West Virginia on Wednesday.

