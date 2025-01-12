SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Temira Poindexter scores 24, No. 12 Kansas State women cruise past BYU 92-65 for 12th straight win

By The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah — Temira Poindexter scored 24 points and No. 12 Kansas State beat BYU 92-65 on Saturday night for its 12th straight win.

Poindexter made five 3-pointers and finished 9-of-14 shooting overall. Ayoka Lee added 19 points and Serena Sundell scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Kansas State (17-1, 5-0 Big 12).

K-State has opened 17-1 for the second consecutive season.

Delaney Gibb had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead BYU (10-6, 1-4). Emma Calvert added 13 points and Heather Hamson scored 11.

Poindexter scored 14 points as K-State outpaced BYU 27-12 in the second quarter for a 50-32 advantage at the break. Sundell scored five points during a 10-0 run to end the third and the Wildcats had a 33-point lead heading into the fourth.

K-State, which entered leading the nation in field-goal percentage (.508) and assists per game (22.9), shot 52.1% (37 of 71) and had 26 assists against BYU.

Kansas State hosts Arizona on Thursday.

BYU plays at Texas Tech next Saturday.

