Trio score 15 each, No. 12 Kansas State women use 21-point run in 4th quarter to top Houston 74-55

HOUSTON — Temira Poindexter scored eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter when No. 12 Kansas State used a 21-0 run to defeat Houston 74-55 on Wednesday.

Ayoka Lee and Jaelyn Glenn combined to shoot 13 of 18 and also scored 15 points each for the Wildcats (14-1, 2-0 Big 12 Conference), who have won nine straight. Serena Sundell added 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Houston's Summer Bostock closed the third quarter with a three-point play to tie the game at 51 and Eylia Love gave the Cougars their only lead when she made a free throw a minute into the fourth quarter.

Poindexter scored the next five points to kickstart the closing run. She also contributed a 3-pointer and Lee had a three-point play and five points.

Houston missed their first 13 shots of the fourth quarter and went scoreless for seven minutes between Love's free throw and another free throw from Peyton McFarland with 1:58 to go. The Cougars went 1 of 16 from the field and were outrebounded 17-5 in the fourth.

Love scored 16 points and Laila Blair 12 for Houston (4-9, 0-2).

Kansas State eased out to a 20-14 lead after one quarter. Glenn had a 3-pointer and a layup in a 10-0 run that made it 35-20 and the Wildcats led 37-27 at halftime.

Bostock had a 3-pointer in addition to her three-point play as Houston closed the third quarter with a 12-2 run to tie the game.

Kansas State returns home to play Texas Tech on Saturday when Arizona State plays at Houston.