Ejiofor recordeds career highs in points and boards in St. John's win over Kanas St.

NEW YORK — Zuby Ejiofor posted career highs scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and St. John's used an offensive eruption after halftime to beat Kansas State 88-71 in a Big 12-Big East Battle contest on Saturday.

Ejiofor finished 11-for-17 shooting, Kadary Richmond scored 13 points and RJ Luis Jr. and reserve Simeon Wilcher each scored 11 for St. John's (7-2). The Red Storm had a 51-40 rebound advantage and a 17-10 edge in assists.

Brendan Hausen scored 21 of his 27 points before halftime, David N'Guessan scored 15 points and Coleman Hawkins 11 and grabbed nine rebounds for the Wildcats (6-3).

In a game of runs, St. John's ran away with it after halftime, starting with an 18-5 run over the first 4 1/2 minutes to go up 53-44 with consecutive 3-pointers from Luis and Aaron Scott. Ruben Prey's 3 gave the Red Storm a 62-50 lead at 11:01 to play and they led by double digits for the remainder. St. John's scored 53 points after intermission.

The first half featured runs by both teams.

St. John's used a 12-1 run turning a 16-7 deficit to a 19-17 lead; it's first lead of the game. The Wildcats countered with a 14-2 outburst in which Hausen sank three 3s and Max Jones added another for a 31-21 lead. St. John's rallied with an 8-0 spurt that took just a little more than minute to get within 31-28 with 3:42 left before halftime. The Wildcats led 39-35 at halftime.

It was the first time the two teams faced each other since Dec. 10, 1965, when then first-year head coach Lou Carnesseca led St. John’s to a 72-65 win. Carnesecca died at age 99 on Nov. 30.