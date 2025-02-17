JJ Quinerly scores 26 points and No. 17 West Virginia women beat No. 12 Kansas State 70-57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — JJ Quinerly scored 26 points, Jordan Harrison added 18 points and No. 17 West Virginia best 12th-ranked Kansas State 70-57 on Monday for its 15th straight victory at home.

It was a matchup of the best offense and the best defense in the Big 12 with Kansas State scoring 81.3 points per game and West Virginia allowing just 53.5 ppg.

West Virginia led 57-49 before holding Kansas State to 1-of-10 shooting over the next six minutes to pull away. The Mountaineers made seven straight shots to extend their lead to 70-51.

West Virginia forced Kansas State into a season-high 22 turnovers. The Wildcats shot 39.3% from the field, including 5 of 20 from the 3-point line.

Kyah Watson grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, to go with four assists, four steals and five points for West Virginia (21-5, 11-4). Jordan Thomas added 11 points.

Temira Poindexter led Kansas State (24-4, 12-3) with 17 points. Zyanna Walker added 12 points.

Harrison scored 10 points in the first half, Quinerly and Thomas each had nine points, and West Virginia led 36-30. Watson also grabbed 11 rebounds.

West Virginia goes on the road to play No. 10 TCU on Sunday. Kansas State returns home to play Kansas on Saturday.