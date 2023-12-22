Perry scores 17 as K-State bounces back from loss to beat Wichita State, 69-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tylor Perry scored 17 points, including a pair of clinching free throws in the final minute, and Kansas State held on to beat in-state rival Wichita State 69-60 on Thursday night at the T-Mobile Center.

Cam Carter added 15 points, David N'Guessan had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Arthur Kaluma scored 11 for the Wildcats (9-3), who bounced back from one of the worst shooting performances in school history in a loss to Nebraska to beat the Shockers (8-4) for the fifth consecutive time.

Quincy Ballard scored 12 points to lead Wichita State. Colby Rogers and Xavier Bell added 12 apiece.

The game, played just across the state line in Missouri, was a reunion for Wildcats coach Jerome Tang and Paul Mills, who took over the Wichita State job this season. The duo were part of Scott Drew's original staff at Baylor, helping to turn one of the worst programs in the Big 12 into a perennial powerhouse.

Kansas State was relentless getting to the rim in the first half, and the result was a bunch of fouls and a parade of free throws.

Mills was forced to juggle some atypical lineups in the closing minutes to protect five players with two fouls apiece, and the Wildcats went 13 of 18 from the foul line over the first 20 minutes to take a 33-29 halftime lead.

Kansas State eventually established breathing room early in the second half on a five-point trip down floor. Carter was fouled and converted a three-point play, and Perry made both free throws after a technical foul on Wichita State's bench.

Perry added a couple of 3s a few minutes later as the Wildcats pushed their lead to 58-47 with 7 1/2 minutes to go. And despite Ballard's best effort in the paint, the Shockers never could cut far enough into their deficit to give Kansas State a scare.

UP NEXT

Wichita State plays No. 2 Kansas on Dec. 30 at the T-Mobile Center.

Kansas State returns home to play Chicago State on Jan. 2.

