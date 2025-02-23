Sears scores 30 and No. 4 Alabama bounces back after 2 losses with 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mark Sears scored 30 points and No. 4 Alabama came from behind for a 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday night.

Alabama (22-5, 11-3 Southeastern Conference), which had lost its previous two games, got 19 points from Aden Holloway, who made five 3-pointers. Chris Youngblood had 14 points and Clifford Omoruyi had 11.

Koby Brea led Kentucky (18-9, 7-7 SEC) with 20 points while Andrew Carr and Amari Williams each scored 17. Travis Perry added 12 points.

Takeaways

Alabama: Alabama now has eight wins over AP top 25 opponents, which is a single-season program record. The Crimson Tide completed a season sweep of Kentucky for the first time since 2021.

Kentucky: Prior to Saturday, Otega Oweh was the only player in the SEC to score in double-figures every game this season and one of 10 players in Division I to do so. Oweh, who leads Kentucky with 16 points per game, was 1 of 9 shooting against Alabama and finished with two points, fouling out with about seven minutes left in the game.

Key moment

Trailing 30-18 midway through the first half, Alabama went on an 18-2 run to take a 36-32 lead and never trailed again. Alabama was 6 of 9 during the run while Kentucky was 1 of 7. Alabama closed out the final eight minutes with a 29-10 run to lead 47-40 at halftime.

Key stat

Kentucky started hot by hitting four of its first six 3-point shots but finished 9 of 26. Alabama was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range early, but finished 11 of 31.

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) reacts after a play against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Up next

The Crimson Tide stays at home Tuesday night to take on No. 21 Mississippi State. Kentucky is on the road to face Oklahoma on Wednesday night.