Wiggins, Schieffelin and Clemson's defense hold down No. 4 Kentucky for a 70-66 win

CLEMSON, S.C. — Chauncey Wiggins scored 12 points and Ian Schieffelin had 11 points and a career-high 20 rebounds as Clemson shut down No. 4 Kentucky for a 70-66 victory Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Tigers (8-1) held the Wildcats (7-1) to 30 points fewer than their average of 96.7 per game coming in, which led the country.

Clemson took the lead for good, 53-52, with 10:08 remaining on Del Jones' layup that started a 10-2 run. Kentucky got to 68-66 on Lamont Butler's 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left, but Chase Hunter followed with two foul shots to seal it.

Otega Oweh had 17 points to lead Kentucky. Amari Williams added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Schieffelin, averaging a double-double this season at more than 12 points and 11 rebounds, shot just 4 of 20 from the field. But he was relentless on the boards and surpassed his previous best of 17 rebounds against Pitt in December 2023.

Takeaways

Kentucky: It's a big week for the Wildcats, whose offense and fast start under first-year coach Mark Pope had them among the nation's best. Kentucky, though, had not faced a defense like the Tigers.

Clemson: The Tigers used a victory in the SEC/ACC Challenge at ranked Alabama last year to jumpstart a run to the Elite Eight. Clemson hopes this win over Kentucky helps propel the team even further in the NCAAs.

Clemson guard Chase Hunter, right, scores over Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. Credit: AP/Artie Walker Jr.

Key moment

Kentucky made just one of its last nine shots in the first half during Clemson's 14-2 run. The Wildcats trailed 37-30 at the break, the fewest points they've scored in a half this season.

Key stats

Kentucky went 3 for 13 on 3-pointers in the second half.

Up next

Kentucky plays at No. 7 Gonzaga on Saturday night.

Clemson opens ACC play at Miami on Saturday.