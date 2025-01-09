SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Georgia Amoore leads No. 15 Kentucky women past Florida 71-55

By The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Georgia Amoore had 18 points and four steals, Dazia Lawrence scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers, and No. 15 Kentucky beat Florida 71-55 on Thursday night.

Kentucky scored the opening seven points of the game and Amoore’s three-point play made it 10-2. Amoore also capped an 8-0 run that spanned the first-quarter break for a 25-10 lead. Lawrence’s third 3-pointer of the game extended it to 30-12 with 6:32 left in the first half.

Amoore finished the first half with 14 points to help build a 41-19 lead. Amoore capped her scoring with 5:28 left in the third quarter to come two points shy of her seventh straight game with 20-plus.

Kentucky led by 20-plus for most of the third quarter until Laila Reynolds scored Florida’s final six points to get within 56-37.

Clara Strack added 12 points and eight rebounds for Kentucky (14-1, 3-0 SEC).

Reynolds scored 15 points for Florida (10-7, 1-2). Jeriah Warren added 13 points and Liv McGill had 10. Ra Shaya Kyle, averaging 15.9 points per game, was held to four second-half points.

Florida was seeking its first win over a ranked opponent since 2022.

Both teams play again on Sunday, with Kentucky hosting Auburn and Florida playing at Missouri.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME