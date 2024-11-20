Robinson scores 20 points and No. 9 Kentucky rides hot shooting to blow out Lipscomb 97-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jaxson Robinson scored 20 points and No. 9 Kentucky shot 55% to roll past Lipscomb 97-68 on Tuesday night.

Lamont Butler added 16 points, Otega Oweh had 14 and Koby Brea scored 12 off the bench for the Wildcats (4-0), who led 20-6 after eight minutes and didn't let up. They made seven of their first 11 shots and finished 34 of 62 from the field, including 12 for 25 from behind the 3-point arc.

The rout came a day after Kentucky vaulted 10 spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, a jump helped by a 77-72 win over No. 6 Duke in Atlanta that gave first-year coach Mark Pope a signature win.

Jacob Ognacevic had 17 points and Will Pruitt added 12 for the Bisons (2-5), who struggled to string together consecutive baskets in the first half and dropped their third consecutive game.

Robinson shot 6 of 10 overall and 3 for 6 from deep. Amari Williams had 11 rebounds and nine points as Kentucky dominated on the glass, 43-28.

Takeaways

Lipscomb: The Bisons entered having lost two of three by single digits. Their cold start ensured the game wouldn't be close as they missed 10 consecutive shots after their first basket, including eight in a row from behind the arc.

Kentucky: It’s the first time Kentucky has made double-digit 3s in each of its first four games.

Kentucky's Otega Oweh (00) shoots while defended by Lipscomb's Gyasi Powell (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/James Crisp

Key moments

Lipscomb started 9 of 34 (26%) from the field and 2 for 19 from 3-point range while falling into a big hole early.

Key stat

In addition to their strong shooting, the Wildcats committed just eight turnovers — only two after halftime.

Up next

Kentucky hosts Jackson State on Friday night. Lipscomb will host Jackson State on Sunday.