Robinson has season-high 27 points to help No. 6 Kentucky beat No. 14 Mississippi State 95-90

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jaxson Robinson scored a season-high 27 points and No. 6 Kentucky made 16 of 32 3- pointers in a 95-90 victory over No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Robinson was 7 of 10 from 3-point range and 9 of 12 overall.

Otega Oweh added 15 points for Kentucky (13-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) and Andrew Carr had 13. Ansley Almonor scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and Lamont Butler and Amari Williams each had 10. Williams also had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Cameron Matthews led Mississippi State (14-2, 2-1) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Josh Hubbard had 15 points and RJ Melendez added 14.

Mississippi State trailed by 14 early in the second half before using a 12-0 run to cut it to 68-66. Claudell Harris' 3 pointer with 8:17 remaining gave the Bulldogs an 80-78 lead, but it was their last lead of the game.

Hubbard hit a driving layup to cut it to 91-90 with two minutes remaining. but Bulldogs were held scoreless the rest of the way.

Takeaways

Kentucky: The Wildcats have now defeated Mississippi State in 19 consecutive regular-season meetings dating to the 2008-09 season.

Kentucky center Amari Williams (22) celebrates as his team pulls ahead of Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State: After the team’s first 2-0 SEC start since 2017, Mississippi State saw its eight-game winning streak snapped and suffered its first loss since losing to Butler on Nov. 29.

Up next

Both teams are in action Tuesday night. The The Wildcats host Texas A&M, and the Bulldogs are at Auburn.