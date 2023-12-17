Rob Dillingham scores 17 points, No. 14 Kentucky holds off No. 9 North Carolina 87-83

ATLANTA — Rob Dillingham scored 17 points, including two straight baskets to swing the momentum back to Kentucky, and the No. 14 Wildcats held on down the stretch to beat No. 9 North Carolina 87-83 on Saturday.

The Tar Heels squandered a chance to go for a tying 3-pointer when Elliot Cadeau, rushing the ball up the court, delivered a pass off the back of Cormac Ryan, who was looking the other way. RJ Davis scrambled to recover the loose ball but wound up dribbling across the center line for a backcourt violation.

Aaron Bradshaw was fouled and knocked down a free throw with 4.7 seconds left to seal the victory for Kentucky (8-2), which prevailed in the second game of the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena. Ohio State beat UCLA 67-60 in the opening game of the made-for-TV doubleheader.

Davis scored 27 points and Ryan added 20 for the Tar Heels (7-3). The Wildcats were much more balanced, with eight players scoring at least seven points.

Coming off an 11-day break after an 87-76 loss at No. 5 UConn on Dec. 5, North Carolina trailed nearly the entire game. The Tar Heels finally grabbed their first lead, 72-71, on a pair of free throws by Armando Bacot with 5:15 remaining.

But Kentucky didn’t waver.

Aaron Bradshaw scored off a putback, and then Dillingham went to work. He pulled off a shifty move in the lane to lose his defender for a finger roll lay-in, and wound up with another easy one from a fast break after a Tar Heels miss.

Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw (2) celebrates after a score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

Just like that, the Wildcats reclaimed a 77-72 edge.

Clinging to an 83-81 lead, Kentucky made another huge play off an inbounds play with just 3 seconds left on the shot clock. Tre Mitchell missed a hurried 3-pointer from the corner, but Bradshaw grabbed the rebound with Davis hanging on him, drawing a foul before the clock expired.

Bradshaw made both free throws with 46.3 seconds to go, and the Wildcats held on from there with a little a little help from the Tar Heels.

The Wildcats led 11 in the first half, thrilling their fans who journeyed to the city known as “Cat-lanta” for Kentucky's dominance over the years when playing in the A-T-L.

North Carolina guard Cormac Ryan (3) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

But North Carolina seized the momentum just before halftime, scoring the final eight points — including 3-pointers by Ryan and Seth Trimble — to head to the locker room only down 40-38.

Ryan scored 12 points in the opening half, hitting 5 of 6 shots while the rest of the team shot a cumulative 8 of 25 from the field.

The Wildcats led at the break despite making only 14 of 41 (34.1%) shots.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels were dominated on the boards. Kentucky finished with a 43-32 edge that included 18 offensive rebounds.

Kentucky: The Wildcats pulled off their second win of the season against a Top 10 team, having also beaten then-No. 8 Miami in the ACC-SEC Challenge. This one felt especially after that inexplicable loss to another school from the Tar Heel State, an 80-73 loss at home to UNC-Wilmington on Dec. 2.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Faces Oklahoma on Wednesday night in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kentucky: Heads to Louisville on Thursday night for a matchup with their struggling state rival and embattled coach Kenny Payne, who is reportedly in danger of losing his job.

