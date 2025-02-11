SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Madison Scott scores 22 as Mississippi women beat No. 8 Kentucky 66-57

By The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. — Madison Scott scored 22 points and Mississippi rallied from an eight-point second half deficit to beat No. 8 Kentucky 66-57 on Monday night.

Ole Miss (16-7, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) used an 18-4 spurt midway through the third period to build a 55-49 lead with 7:43 remaining. Kentucky (19-3, 8-2) never got closer than six points in the final three minutes.

Scott finished 9 of 22 from the field as the Rebels rallied from a 37-31 halftime deficit. Ole Miss dominated the rebounding battle 54-33 with Sira Thienou, Starr Jacobs and Kennedy Todd-Williams grabbing nine boards apiece.

Teonni Key led Kentucky with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Clara Strack added 13 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high eight blocks.

Takeaways

Kentucky: The Wildcats' postseason tournament seeding might have taken a major hit, especially since their schedule ramps up considerably. The final six games include No. 3 Texas, No. 5 LSU and No. 15 Tennessee at home, capped by the season finale at No. 4 South Carolina. The Wildcats are 5-1 against ranked opponents.

Ole Miss: The win over a top-10 ranked team improved Ole Miss to 3-5 against ranked opponents. The final three weeks of the regular season includes road games at Tennessee and LSU and a home game with South Carolina.

Key moment

Trailing 45-37, the decisive 18-4 second-half run included a pair of baskets from Todd-Williams and Scott. The surge was capped by a KK Deans 3-point shot that snapped an Ole Miss shooting drought of 0 for 23 from 3-point range that spanned six quarters.

Key stat

Kentucky had 14 blocks, but Ole Miss used an overwhelming 27-4 edge in offensive rebounds and outscored the Wildcats 16-5 on second-chance points.

Up next

Kentucky hosts Texas and Mississippi visits Arkansas on Thursday night.

