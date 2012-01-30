Kentucky still No. 1 in AP poll

Kentucky starts it second straight week -- and fourth this season -- as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press' college basketball poll.

The Wildcats were again a runaway choice, receiving 63 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.

Syracuse, which got the other No. 1 votes, and Ohio State both moved up one place to second and third. Missouri, which had been No. 2, dropped to fourth after its loss to Oklahoma State.

North Carolina, Baylor, Duke, Kansas, Michigan State and undefeated Murray State round out the top 10. The Racers, the lone remaining unbeaten team in Division I, cracked the top 10 for the first time in school history.

Gonzaga and Vanderbilt return to the rankings at 24th and 25th. The Bulldogs, who have won 12 of 13, were out the last two weeks, while the Commodores, winners of 10 of 11, were out the last six.

Kansas State dropped out from 22nd after a four-week run, while Connecticut, which has lost three straight and five of seven, fell from 24th. Connecticut had been ranked for the last 28 polls, the sixth-longest current streak. The longest current run is Duke at 90 consecutive polls, a streak that started with the preseason poll of 2007-08.