Johnson, Mark score season bests to lead Texas past No. 15 Kentucky 82-78

AUSTIN, Texas — Freshman Tre Johnson scored 32 points, and senior Tramon Mark had 26, season bests for both, and Texas defeated No. 15 Kentucky 82-78 on Saturday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Texas (16-10, 5-8 Southeastern Conference) trailed 69-64 with less than four minutes remaining before making a 14-1 push. Johnson and Mark scored 12 of the 14 for a 78-70 lead with 34 seconds remaining.

Johnson converted just 1 of 8 3-point attempts but made 10 baskets inside the line and 9 of 10 free throws. Mark made three 3-pointers.

Otega Oweh led Kentucky (17-8, 6-6) with 20 points. Amari Williams had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Kentucky, an adept 38% team on 3-pointers, hit just 6 of 24 against Texas.

Takeaways

Kentucky: The Wildcats played without two starters. Jaxson Robinson, their second-leading scorer and best 3-point shooter in SEC games, has an injured right wrist. Guard Lamont Butler who leads the team in assists, has a shoulder injury.

Texas: Arthur Kaluma, the Longhorns' top rebounder and second-leading scorer, missed the game with a knee problem. Jayson Kent replaced Kaluma in the starting lineup and grabbed eight rebounds.

Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) scores against Kentucky forward Ansley Almonor (15), guard Koby Brea (4) and guard Otega Oweh (00) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Credit: AP/Stephen Spillman

Key moment

Johnson, after missing a layup, grabbed the rebound and made a layup and free throw for a three-point play to start the Longhorns' 14-1 run. Johnson, a guard, had nine rebounds.

Key stat

Kentucky, which averages just 10 turnovers a game, committed 15 against Texas, which turned them into 21 points. Some of those were fast break points, where Texas had a 16-10 edge.

Up next

Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt on Wednesday, and Texas is at South Carolina on Saturday.