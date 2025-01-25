Vanderbilt fans storm court again as Commodores beat No. 9 Kentucky 74-69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyler Nickel's 3-pointer with 1:50 left put Vanderbilt ahead to stay as the Commodores upset a Top 10 team on their home court for a second straight Saturday by beating No. 9 Kentucky 74-69.

Vanderbilt fans stormed the court again after the win, a repeat from a week ago when the Commodores (16-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) knocked off then-No. 6 Tennessee. The first court-storming led to a $250,000 fine from the league.

Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 18 points, Devin McGlockton added 14, Nickel finished with 11 and Jaylen Carey 10.

Kentucky (14-5, 3-3) lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Otega Oweh led the Wildcats with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ansley Almonor had 12, Jaxson Robinson added 11.

Vanderbilt secured its first win over Kentucky at Memorial Gym since 2016.

Takeaways

Kentucky: Turnovers were the Wildcats' undoing. They had 17 compared to just five by Vandy, and point guard Lamont Butler had six of those before fouling out.

Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey (22) celebrates a slam dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Vanderbilt: First-year coach Mark Byington has helped bring the magic back to Memorial. This was the second straight sellout at the SEC's oldest basketball arena and the Commodores' first since the 2011-12 season.

Key moment

After leading 41-27 at halftime, Kentucky outscored the Commodores 31-10 and took its biggest lead at 58-51 lead. Vanderbilt responded with a 15-5 spurt for a 66-63 lead on a steal by McGlockton and fast-break layup by Tyler Tanner with 4:05 left.

Key stat

Vanderbilt scored the final six points of the game. Kentucky didn't score after Oweh's layup with 2:56 left.

Up next

Kentucky continues its two-game road trip Tuesday night at Tennessee.

Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Vanderbilt is off until starting a two-game road swing Feb. 1 at Oklahoma.