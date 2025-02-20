Otega Oweh scores 20 and No. 17 Kentucky uses strong 2nd half for 82-61 win over Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Otega Oweh scored 20 points and No. 17 Kentucky took advantage of its size to start the second half to pull away for an 82-61 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (18-8, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) led 41-40 at the half, but focused on going inside for their first three baskets of the second half and forced the Commodores to take a timeout three minutes in.

Amari Williams added 17 points for the Wildcats.

Devin McGlockton led Vanderbilt (17-9, 5-8) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Commodores only shot 30% from the field in the second half — including 1 for 10 on 3-pointers — after shooting 49% in the first half.

Takeaways

Vanderbilt: The Commodores continued a troubling trend in second halves of conference games. They have allowed opponents to shoot 56% in the second half, 45% on 3-pointers. Kentucky shot 65% in the second half and 50% on 3s.

Kentucky: The Wildcats have only been at full strength seven times this season. They played without starters Lamont Butler (shoulder) and Jaxson Robinson (wrist) for the second straight game. Using a point guard by committee, freshmen Travis Perry and Colin Chandler combined for 13 points and seven rebounds.

Key moment

After Vanderbilt had got within three points at 47-44, Kentucky went on a 12-2 run to open a double-digit lead at 59-46. Williams and Carr scored two baskets each and Koby Brea ended it with a 3-pointer.

Kentucky's Otega Oweh (00) goes up between, from left, Vanderbilt's Chris Manon (30), Tyler Nickel (5) and Jason Edwards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Credit: AP/James Crisp

Key stat

The Commodores dominated the paint in the first half, outscoring the Wildcats 20-12 inside and holding an 18-12 rebounding edge, including eight offensive boards. Kentucky reversed that in the second half, winning the rebounding battle 18-12 and 20-14 in the paint.

Up next

Both teams play on Saturday, with Vanderbilt hosting No. 25 Mississippi and Kentucky traveling to No. 4 Alabama.

__

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball