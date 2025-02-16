Taryn Sides scores 21 off the bench and No. 14 Kansas State women roll past UCF 97-67

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Backup guard Taryn Sides scored 21 points, making 6 of 7 3-pointers, and No. 14 Kansas State routed UCF 97-67 on Saturday, the 16th consecutive home win for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats (24-3, 12-2 Big 12) scored the first seven points of the third quarter to build a 28-point lead and wrapped up the period with a 10-0 run to take an 81-44 lead to the fourth quarter. Sides made three 3-pointers, scored 10 points and had four assists in the quarter. In addition to her 21 points, she finished with six assists, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Temira Poindexter scored 16 points and Jaelyn Glenn had 14 points. They were both 4 for 6 from 3-point distance and the Wildcats made 14 of 20 as a team. They shot 58% from the field and made 13 of 16 free throws.

Zyanna Walker scored 14 points for K-State. She, Glenn and Sides all had six assists and the Wildcats had 27 assists on 35 made baskets.

Kaitlin Peterson had 19 points for the Knights (9-15, 2-12). Nevaeh Brown and Achol Akot each scored 12.

The Wildcats made five 3-pointers and scored 11 points after UCF turnovers in the first quarter, rolling to a 32-16 lead.

Sides had a layup and a 3-pointer in a 9-0 run that gave K-State a 50-27 lead late in the second quarter. The Wildcats led 50-29 at halftime after shooting 59% overall and making 7 of 12 3-pointers (58%).

Kansas State visits No. 18 West Virginia on Monday and UCF visits Kansas on Tuesday.