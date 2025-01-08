SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ousmane scores 27 points to help Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 79-66 and end a two-game skid

By The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — Abou Ousmane scored 27 points and reserve Marchelus Avery scored 13 points and Oklahoma State took control late in the second half and went on to beat Kansas State 79-66 on Tuesday night.

Ousmane finished 11-for-15 shooting and Bryce Thompson added 10 points for the Cowboys (9-5, 1-2 Big 12), which ended their two-game losing streak. Oklahoma State shot 47.5% (28 for 59) including 43% (9 for 21) from 3-point range.

Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points for Kansas State. David N'Guessan added 12 points to go with 12 rebounds, and Max Jones scored 10 points for the Wildcats (7-7, 1-2) who have lost consecutive games and five of their last six.

With Oklahoma State up 23-22 with 5:30 before halftime, Thompson made a jump shot, Ousmane buried a 3-pointer and the Cowboys proceeded to outscore Kansas State 20-2 for a 43-24 halftime lead.

Oklahoma State led by double figures the entire second half. Avery's 3-pointer four minutes into the second half gave Oklahoma State its first 20-point lead at 50-30.

The Jayhawks host 12th-ranked Houston on Saturday. The Cowboys travel to Utah on Saturday.

