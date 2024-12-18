No. 6 Texas routs La Salle 111-49 after slow start

AUSTIN, Texas — Backup center Kyla Oldacre had 18 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Texas defeated La Salle 111-49 Tuesday night.

Oldacre led six Longhorns who scored in double figures. Starting center Taylor Jones had 13 points, 11 rebounds — seven on offense — and three blocks in just 14 minutes. Freshman Justice Carlton scored 17.

Ivy Fox and Aryss Macktoon scored seven points each to lead LaSalle (6-6).

La Salle shot 26%, missed 18 of 22 3-point attempts and committed 26 turnovers against Texas' defensive pressure.

Texas (11-1) converted La Salle's turnovers, which included 19 steals, into 38 points and outscored the Explorers 24-0 in transition. Carlton and Rori Harmon led the way with four steals each.

Takeaways

La Salle: The Explorers trailed only 19-12 at the end of the first quarter. But La Salle went 2 of 10 from the field with 10 turnovers in the second quarter and was outscored 38-9.

Texas: The Longhorns asserted themselves after a start that looked so lethargic and careless that coach Vic Schaefer temporarily removed three starters, including Associated Press preseason all-American Madison Booker, less than three minutes into the game. Booker finished with 10 points in 17 minutes.

Key moment

Texas scored the first 13 points in the second quarter, seven by Oldacre on three layups and a free throw. The 6-foot-6 Oldacre was five and six inches taller than her defenders.

Key stat

Schaefer, knowing the Longhorns had a height advantage, emphasized scoring inside in his game plan. The Longhorns had a 70-14 advantage in the paint, 28 of which were scored during the second quarter.

Up next

La Salle faces Northern Kentucky on Friday in La Jolla, Calif., and Texas hosts South Dakota State on Sunday.