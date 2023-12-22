SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Cook gets first start, leads LSU to 87-66 win over Lamar

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jalen Cook scored a team-high 17 points in his second game back in an LSU uniform, leading the Tigers to an 87-66 win over Lamar on Thursday night.

Cook returned to LSU as a transfer from Tulane and was initially ruled ineligible for the 2023-24 season by the NCAA. A U.S. District judge in West Virginia issued a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, barring it from enforcing its rule against double-transfers having immediate eligibility.

The point guard scored 13 points off the bench in a 96-85 loss to No. 19 Texas and the point guard got his first start against Lamar, scoring 10 points and dishing three assists in the first half while the Tigers built a 45-26 lead at the break. Cook fed Will Baker for dunk to open the scoring 37 seconds into the game. He finished shooting 7 of 18 from the field, 2 of 7 from long range, adding five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Jordan Wright scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for LSU (7-5). Baker added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Ja'Sean Jackson and Jakevion Buckley each came off the bench and scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Lamar (5-7). Terry Anderson had 12 points and Chris Pryor added 10.

LSU plays host to Northwestern State December 29. Lamar will play host to NAIA-member Paul Quinn College December 30.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME