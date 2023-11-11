Lawson Lovering scores 18 points, helps Utah roll past UC Riverside 82-53

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawson Lovering scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and Utah defeated UC Riverside 82-53 on Friday night.

Lovering, a 7-foot-1 junior who had only three double-figure scoring games last season, made 7-of-11 field goal attempts and grabbed seven rebounds. He scored 2 points in the Utes' season opener, a 101-66 victory over Eastern Washington on Monday.

Branden Carlson, Utah's other 7-footer in the starting lineup, had 16 points and six rebounds. Cole Bajema added 13 points, Ben Carlson 11 and Keba Keita 10.

UC Riverside scored first, but the Utes rattled off the next 17 points to take command early in the game. The Utes shot 54.8% in the first half and led 48-13 at the break.

The Highlanders recovered in the second half and outscored the Utes 40-34. For the game, Isaiah Moses led the Highlanders with 12 points and Ben Griscti added 10.

Utah plays Wake Forest on Thursday at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.

