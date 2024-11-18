SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Bostic has 25 points, 12 rebounds, No. 22 Illinoi women have field day against Le Moyne 94-25

By The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kendall Bostic scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead No. 22 Illinois to an easy 94-25 win over Le Moyne to highlight Field Trip Day on Monday afternoon.

With Bostic making 11 of 13 shots, the Illini (4-0) finished at 58% with nine 3-pointers. They were also 11 of 12 from the foul line.

Gretchen Dolan added 15 points with seven assists, Adalia McKenzie scored 14 and Jasmine Brown-Hagger 13. The 69-point margin of victory is the third-largest in school history.

The Dolphins (0-5) shot 23%, going 2 of 21 behind the arc. They were outrebounded 42-18 and had 22 turnovers that led to 42 points. Eli Clark was the leading scorer with seven.

Dolan had seven points in a 19-0 run that helped the Illini to a 30-7 lead after one quarter. Bostic had five points and six different players scored in a 19-0 run to start the second quarter and Illinois led 49-9 at halftime.

