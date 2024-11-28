Missouri tops Lindenwood 81-61 as Perkins nets 18, Warrick adds 17

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tony Perkins scored 18 points and Marques Warrick added 17 to lead Missouri to an 81-61 win over Lindenwood on Wednesday night.

The Tigers closed the first half with a 12-2 run to take a 37-27 lead. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Trent Pierce added 12 points for the Tigers (6-1), who have won six-straight home games since a season-opening loss at Memphis. The last four wins have all been by at least 20 points. All three double-figure scorers came off the bench for Missouri, which got 64 points from reserves.

Markeith Browning II scored 21 with four steals to lead the Lions (2-5). Jadis Jones had 14 points and eight rebounds.

A 10-2 run in the middle of the second half pushed the lead to 20. Lindenwood went five minutes without a field goal.

Mizzou shot 50% but was only 5 of 22 from 3-point range. The Tigers also had 46-25 rebounding advantage. The Lions were 3 of 20 from long range but were 18 of 39 inside the arc. They also forced the Tigers into 20 turnovers.

The Tigers are home against California on Tuesday in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Lindenwood plays East-West University at home on Wednesday.