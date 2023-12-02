Johnson with 19 points, Sellers with 16, lead UCF past Lipscomb 72-57

ORLANDO, Fla. — Darius Johnson scored 19 points, Jaylin Sellers added 16, and UCF rode a 16-point halftime lead to a 72-57 victory over Lipscomb on Saturday.

Johnson and Sellers scored 10 points each in the first half and UCF led 39-23 at the break. Derrin Boyd and A.J. McGinnis scored 10 each for the Bisons, who had only three players score in the half.

A 3-pointer by Boyd got the Bisons within eight points near the 14-minute mark of the second half, but the Knights scored the next seven points, with Marchelus Avery capping the run with a three-point play.

A pair of free throws from Sellers put UCF up by 18 near the 4-minute mark and his driving layup near the 2 1/2-minute mark restored the 18-point lead.

Boyd finished with 22 points and McGinnis 14 for Lipscomb (6-4).

Avery added 12 points for the Knights (5-2).

Up next, Central Florida hosts Jacksonville on Wednesday, and Lipscomb is at Belmont, also on Wednesday.

