Lipsey has 21 points, Momcilovic 17 and Iowa State rolls past Lindenwood 102-47

AMES, Iowa — Tamin Lipsey scored 21 points with seven assists, Milan Momcilovic added 17 points and Iowa State rolled to a 102-47 win over Lindenwood on Thursday night.

Keshon Gilbert and Robert Jones had 12 apiece for the Cyclones (2-0), who reached 100 points for the first time since December 2019.

Keenon Cole had 18 points and Jeremiah Talton 13 for the Lions (0-2).

Lipsey had 15 points and Momcilovic 11 as the Cyclones shot 64% en route to a 46-23 halftime lead. Iowa State scored the first 14 points and led 20-2, but with Cole scoring 10 consecutive Lindenwood points, the Lions were within 28-20 with less than five minutes to go.

Lipsey converted a three-point play and made two layups to spark a 13-0 run over the last 2:38 with Momcilovic capping it in the closing seconds for the 23-point lead.

Although the Cyclones cooled off slighting in the second half, runs of 10-2, 10-0 and 15-1 pushed the lead to 82-31 with more than nine minutes to play.

Iowa State finished shooting at 59% and had eight turnovers while Lindenwood had 22 turnovers and shot 38%.

The Cyclones are home against Idaho State on Sunday. Lindenwood is home against Hannibal on Monday.

