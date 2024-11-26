Coleman Hawkins leads Kansas State over Longwood 80-64 for 3rd place at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Coleman Hawkins totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Kansas State to an 80-64 victory over Longwood in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam on Monday night.

Hawkins, who transferred in after four seasons at Illinois, made 7 of 10 shots with five 3-pointers on the way to his first double-double with the Wildcats (5-2).

Brendan Hausen sank three 3-pointers and scored 16 for K-State. Dug McDaniel pitched in with 11 points, six assists and four steals. David N'Guessan had 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. He is the only Wildcat to score in double figures in all seven games this season.

Kyrell Luc made 5 of 8 shots and 5 of 6 free throws, scoring 15 to lead the Lancers (6-2). Colby Garland had 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting. Johan Nziemi hit 4 of 5 shots and scored 11. Angelo Brizzi had nine points and a team-high-tying five rebounds off the bench.

Hausen and Hawkins both had 11 points by halftime and McDaniel scored nine to send the Wildcats into the locker room up 44-36.

Macaleab Rich scored all eight of his points after the break on 4-for-5 shooting as K-State played with the lead for 33:13.

This is K-State's third trip to the event. The Wildcats beat Eastern Kentucky and Penn before topping Missouri 82-67 in the 2018 championship game. They first appeared in 2002.

It was the first meeting between the Wildcats and last season's Big South Conference champions.

Kansas State returns home to play Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday. Longwood will host Regent on Sunday.