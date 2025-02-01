Terry's 23 points help Georgia Tech beat No. 21 Louisville 77-70 to end Cards' 10-game win streak

ATLANTA — Lance Terry scored 23 points, including a jam that sparked a 9-0 run midway through the second half, and Georgia Tech rallied after trailing by 13 points to beat No. 21 Louisville 77-70 on Saturday, ending the Cardinals' 10-game winning streak.

Louisville (16-6, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) suffered its first loss since a 93-85 setback at Kentucky on Dec. 14.

Terry's jam gave Georgia Tech (10-12, 4-7) a 53-52 lead. Terry added two 3-pointers that helped the Yellow Jackets stretch the advantage to 68-60.

Terrence Edwards Jr., from Tucker High School near Atlanta, led Louisville with 22 points.

Takeaways

Louisville: Chucky Hepburn scored 17 points. J’Vonne Hadley had 16 points before fouling out with 1:59 remaining.

Georgia Tech: After trailing 38-27 at halftime, the Yellow Jackets used a 10-0 run to pull even at 49-all on a jumper by Naithan George, who had 15 points.

Key moment

Georgia Tech led 74-70 when Louisville's James Scott fouled Duncan Powell while attempting to block a shot near the basket with 40 seconds remaining. Instead of making a clean block that could have given the Cardinals the opportunity for a one-possession game, Powell made one of two free throws.

Louisville guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Key stat

The Cardinals made 8 of 16 3-pointers in the first half and held a big lead at 31-18 but couldn’t keep that pace, finishing 9 of 25. Louisville made only 11 of 19 free throws.

Up next

Louisville visits Boston College on Wednesday. Boston College edged Florida State 77-76 on Saturday. Georgia Tech visits another hot team, Clemson, on Tuesday night. The Tigers beat North Carolina State 68-58 on Saturday for their sixth straight win.

