Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal

Louisville's Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal.

The star guard, who finished 12th all-time in scoring at the school with 1,553 points, will graduate in May, earning her degree in finance in three years.

“We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said Saturday. “She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond.”

Van Lith's final game was close to her home in Washington, where the Cardinals lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight. Van Lith scored 27 points in that 97-83 loss. She averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season.

Louisville picked up transfer guard Jayda Curry from Cal earlier this week.

Van Lith and Curry are two of the big names that have entered the portal this year. Earlier this week, Aneesah Morrow of DePaul, who was a second-team All-American, announced her plans to transfer. She averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds this season.