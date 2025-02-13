Smith, Edwards score 21 each and Louisville routs N.C. State 91-66

RALEIGH, N.C. — Reyne Smith and Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 21 points each and hot-shooting Louisville rolled past N.C. State 91-66 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals shot 61% in the first half and 67% in the second for 64% overall. They made 35 of 55 shots, 11 of 19 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws.

J'Vonne Hadley had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Louisville (19-6, 12-2 ACC). Chucky Hepburn added 15 points.

Trey Parker scored 13 points, Breon Pass and Paul McNeil Jr. 12 each, and Marcus Hill 10 for the Wolfpack (9-15, 2-11), who have lost nine in a row.

After leading by 14 at halftime, the Cardinals pushed their lead to 20 points early in the second half. A 3-pointer from Smith made it 81-53 near the four-minute mark and his 3 a minute later restored the 28-point lead.

Louisville scored the first seven points of the game and the Cardinals led 30-13 after Hadley made two free throws with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

N.C. State used a 7-0 run to get within single digits at 36-27 with about a minute to go in the half before a layup by Hepburn and a 3-pointer by Smith put Louisville up 41-27 at the break.

Louisville led 46-16 in points in the paint and 21-10 on the fast break.

N.C. State had 41 bench points, compared to 11 for Louisville.

Louisville moved ahead 15-14 in the all-time series between the two.

N.C. State hosts Boston College on Saturday.

Louisville visits Notre Dame on Sunday.