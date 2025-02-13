SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Smith, Edwards score 21 each and Louisville routs N.C. State 91-66

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Reyne Smith and Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 21 points each and hot-shooting Louisville rolled past N.C. State 91-66 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals shot 61% in the first half and 67% in the second for 64% overall. They made 35 of 55 shots, 11 of 19 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws.

J'Vonne Hadley had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Louisville (19-6, 12-2 ACC). Chucky Hepburn added 15 points.

Trey Parker scored 13 points, Breon Pass and Paul McNeil Jr. 12 each, and Marcus Hill 10 for the Wolfpack (9-15, 2-11), who have lost nine in a row.

After leading by 14 at halftime, the Cardinals pushed their lead to 20 points early in the second half. A 3-pointer from Smith made it 81-53 near the four-minute mark and his 3 a minute later restored the 28-point lead.

Louisville scored the first seven points of the game and the Cardinals led 30-13 after Hadley made two free throws with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

N.C. State used a 7-0 run to get within single digits at 36-27 with about a minute to go in the half before a layup by Hepburn and a 3-pointer by Smith put Louisville up 41-27 at the break.

Louisville led 46-16 in points in the paint and 21-10 on the fast break.

N.C. State had 41 bench points, compared to 11 for Louisville.

Louisville moved ahead 15-14 in the all-time series between the two.

N.C. State hosts Boston College on Saturday.

Louisville visits Notre Dame on Sunday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only