No. 25 Louisville women defeat South Florida 64-60 at WBCA Showcase

By The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Olivia Cochran and Imari Berry scored 13 points each and No. 25 Louisville held off South Florida 64-60 on Sunday in the WBCA Showcase.

After trailing by 10 points at halftime, South Florida got within 53-46 heading to the fourth quarter. The Bulls went on an 8-0 to take the lead at 59-58 with 1:48 remaining.

A layup by Ja'Leah Williams put Louisville back in front and Jayda Curry went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line to wrap it up for the Cardinals. Louisville held South Florida to two shots — both misses — in the final minute.

Curry finished with 12 points for the Cardinals (4-2).

Vittoria Blasigh scored 19, Carla Brito 11 and Sammie Puisis 10 for South Florida (4-3). Brito had 10 rebounds.

South Florida dominated the first 7 1/2 minutes of play to lead 16-5 but Berry hit three 3-pointers and a jumper to help the Cardinals get within 21-18 at the end of the first quarter.

Louisville rolled through the second quarter, outscoring USF 15-3 in a six-minute stretch. Cochran led the way with nine points in the run. The Cardinals went on to lead 39-29 at halftime.

