Louisville transfer Williams headed to North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers says he's transferring to North Carolina.

Withers announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post. He spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals and would have two more seasons of eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. He shot 41.7% from 3-point range and had 12 games with multiple made 3s to show some inside-out ability needed by a UNC team that struggled to make outside shots.

UNC returns Armando Bacot, the program’s career leading rebounder and an Associated Press third-team All-American, and guard R.J. Davis at the core of an expected roster revamp, which included guard Caleb Love transferring to Michigan.

That comes after the Tar Heels became the first team to go from No. 1 in the AP preseason poll to missing the NCAA Tournament since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.