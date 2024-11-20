Donald Hand Jr. scores all 15 of his points in second half and Boston College beats Loyola Maryland

BOSTON — Chad Venning had 17 points, Donald Hand Jr. scored all 15 of his points in the second half and Boston College beat Loyola Maryland 82-61 on Tuesday night.

Hand scored 13 points in the opening 12 minutes of the second half and Boston College led by double figures for the final 10 minutes. Hand also grabbed 14 rebounds as Boston College has had player register a double-double in points and rebounds over four consecutive games.

Roger McFarlane added 12 points, and Dion Brown and Fred Payne each had 10 for Boston College (3-1). It was a career high for Payne. The Eagles held a 49-29 advantage on the glass after grabbing 22 offensive rebounds.

Venning scored 10 points in the first half to help Boston College take a 38-31 lead into the break. Loyola shot 43% from the field in the first half compared to BC's 40% but lost the rebounding battle 24-17 and turned it over eight times.

Milos Ilic had 12 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for Loyola Maryland (2-3). Tyson Commander and Jordan Stiemke also score 12 points apiece, and Jacob Theodosiou added 11.

Boston College begins the Cayman Islands Classic against Old Dominion on Sunday. BC will face either Missouri State or High Point in the second round. Hampton, Boise State, South Dakota State and Duquesne are on the other side of the bracket.