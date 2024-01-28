Sears, Wrightsell Jr., Estrada lead Alabama to 109-88 win over LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mark Sears scored 21 points, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and Alabama pulled away early in the second half Saturday night to beat LSU 109-88.

Aaron Estrada added 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Alabama (14-6, 6-1 SEC). Rylan Griffen and Grant Nelson scored 12 apiece.

The Crimson Tide, who beat No. 8 Auburn 79-75 last time out, have won eight of their last nine games, with the one loss coming at No. 5 Tennessee last Saturday.

Derek Fountain and Mike Williams III led LSU (11-9, 3-4) with 14 points each and Will Baker scored 12. Jalen Cook scored 11 and Jordan Wright 10.

Wrightsell hit a 3-pointer that made it 35-32 with 6:12 left in the first half and Alabama led the rest of the way. Fountain threw down a dunk to make it 50-44 at halftime and Jalen Reed's layup about two minutes into the second half trimmed the deficit to four.

Estrada and Wrightsell each scored five points in a 12-5 spurt over the next three minutes and Griffen hit two 3s in a 15-4 run that made it 79-61 with 10 minutes left.

Alabama shot 56% from the field, made 14 3-pointers and hit 25 of 28 (89%) from the free-throw line.

The Crimson Tide topped the 100-point plateau for the sixth time this season.

LSU has a week off before the Tigers play host to Arkansas next Saturday. Alabama hits the road to play Georgia on Wednesday.

