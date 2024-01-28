SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Sears, Wrightsell Jr., Estrada lead Alabama to 109-88 win over LSU

By The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mark Sears scored 21 points, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and Alabama pulled away early in the second half Saturday night to beat LSU 109-88.

Aaron Estrada added 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Alabama (14-6, 6-1 SEC). Rylan Griffen and Grant Nelson scored 12 apiece.

The Crimson Tide, who beat No. 8 Auburn 79-75 last time out, have won eight of their last nine games, with the one loss coming at No. 5 Tennessee last Saturday.

Derek Fountain and Mike Williams III led LSU (11-9, 3-4) with 14 points each and Will Baker scored 12. Jalen Cook scored 11 and Jordan Wright 10.

Wrightsell hit a 3-pointer that made it 35-32 with 6:12 left in the first half and Alabama led the rest of the way. Fountain threw down a dunk to make it 50-44 at halftime and Jalen Reed's layup about two minutes into the second half trimmed the deficit to four.

Estrada and Wrightsell each scored five points in a 12-5 spurt over the next three minutes and Griffen hit two 3s in a 15-4 run that made it 79-61 with 10 minutes left.

Alabama shot 56% from the field, made 14 3-pointers and hit 25 of 28 (89%) from the free-throw line.

The Crimson Tide topped the 100-point plateau for the sixth time this season.

LSU has a week off before the Tigers play host to Arkansas next Saturday. Alabama hits the road to play Georgia on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME