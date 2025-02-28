SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 20 Alabama holds off No. 7 LSU 88-85 in OT after leading scorers Nye and Barker foul out

By The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Aaliyah Nye scored 28 points, Sarah Ashlee Barker added 21 and No. 20 Alabama survived both of them fouling out, getting a critical block from Essence Cody in the final seconds of overtime to hold off No. 7 LSU 88-85 on Thursday night.

Cody finished with 17 points and five blocks, and she denied Mikaylah Williams' attempt at a go-ahead layup with 4 seconds left in the extra period. Zaay Green, who scored 15 points, hit two free throws to seal it for the Crimson Tide (23-6, 10-5 Southeastern Conference), who have won six of seven.

Williams scored 22 points for LSU (27-3, 12-3), and her jumper with 23 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 79-all.

Aneesah Morrow added 16 points for the Tigers, Sa'Myah Smith had 15 and Miracle Sheppard scored 10.

Takeaways

LSU: Leading scorer Flau’Jae Johnson's streak of 37 games scoring in double figures ended. She finished with six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Alabama: Nye fouled out with 3:26 left in regulation and Alabama leading 73-71.

Key moment

Barker was called for an intentional foul with 31 seconds left in OT and Alabama leading 86-84. It was her fifth foul and coach Kristy Curry was livid about the call. Williams, however, made just one of two free throws.

Key stat

Alabama went on a 9-0 run in the first quarter and led 46-35 at halftime. LSU didn't pull ahead until the fourth quarter and led for only 23 seconds overall.

Up next

Both teams play their regular-season finales on Sunday. LSU hosts Mississippi and Alabama plays at Oklahoma.

