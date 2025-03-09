LSU star Aneesah Morrow helped off the court after rolling ankle during SEC semifinal game vs Texas

GREENVILLE, S.C. — LSU star Aneesah Morrow was helped off the floor during the third quarter of Saturday’s Southeastern Conference semifinal game against No. 1 Texas after rolling her left ankle.

Morrow was making a move toward the basket when she stepped on Texas forward Taylor Jones's foot and immediately went down. Morrow remained on the floor for several minutes before being helped off the court by members of the athletic staff.

She was unable to put any pressure on the foot.

The ninth-ranked Tigers are already without leading scorer Flau’Jae Johnson, who is sitting out the tournament with a shin injury in order to prepare for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Morrow set a school SEC Tournament record when she scored 36 points in LSU’s 101-87 win over Florida in the quarterfinals on Friday. She is averaging 18.7 points and 14 rebounds per game this season for the Tigers (28-4), who entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and have national championship aspirations.

The winner of the LSU-Texas game will meet two-time defending champion and fifth-ranked South Carolina in the championship game.