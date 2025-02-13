SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Ivisic scores 25 points to lead surging Arkansas past LSU 70-58

By The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Zvonimir Ivisic scored 25 points shooting 10 for 13 and Johnell Davis scored 11 points and Arkansas beat LSU 70-58 on Wednesday night.

D.J. Wagner scored 10 point for Arkansas, which shot 51.9% (28 for 54). After losing its first five games to start SEC play, Arkansas (15-9, 4-7) has won four of its last six games.

Reserve Robert Miller III scored 16 points and Cam Carter 13 for LSU (12-12, 1-10). The Tigers are currently in a free fall and have lost seven straight.

The Tigers were game early and went to the break up 35-34. Ivisic made a 3-pointer with 16:29 remaining to put the Razorbacks up 41-39 before Miller followed with a jump shot to knot it again.

But Arkansas proceeded to outscore the Tigers 12-4 over the next four minutes and led 53-45 on a layup by Billy Richmond III with 12:30 remaining. LSU never got within eight points the rest of the way.

Arkansas' 62-52 lead on a Wagner layup with 5:12 left marked the Razorbacks' first double-digit lead against a conference opponent at home this season.

LSU travels to Oklahoma on Saturday. Arkansas faces eighth-ranked Texas A&M on the road on Saturday.

