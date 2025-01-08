Bates and Robinson help Missouri cruise past LSU 83-67

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tamar Bates scored 20 points, Anthony Robinson II added 16 and Missouri cruised to an 83-67 victory over LSU on Tuesday night.

Missouri (12-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from an 84-68 loss to second-ranked Auburn. The Tigers have won 12 straight at home, their longest streak since a 26-game run from 2012 to 2014.

Bates and Robinson each made two 3-pointers and were a combined 14 of 14 from the free-throw line. Bates also grabbed eight rebounds and Robinson had four assists.

Marques Warrick scored 12 points, Mark Mitchell added 11 and Caleb Grill 10 for Missouri, which shot 12 of 25 (48%) from long range.

Cam Carter scored 16 points and Curtis Givens III added 15 for LSU (11-4, 0-2).

Robinson scored 12 points and Bates had eight to help Missouri build a 42-27 lead at the break. Bates scored eight points, capped by consecutive dunks, as Missouri opened the second half on a 15-9 surge to push the advantage to 57-36. LSU cut the deficit to 66-54 but didn't get closer.

LSU will look to end a two-game skid when it faces No. 23 Mississippi on the road Saturday.

Missouri hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday.