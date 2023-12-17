Angel Reese and Annesah Morrow lead No. 7 LSU over Northwestern St. 81-36

BATON ROUGE, La. — Angel Reese scored 25 points and 14 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow had 16 points and 14 rebounds and No. 7 LSU slogged its way to an 81-36 victory over Northwestern St. on Sunday.

It was the 11th straight win for the Tigers (11-1) after the defending national champions lost their season opener to then-No. 20 Colorado on Nov. 6. Northwestern St. dropped to 4-6.

Reese earned her third consecutive 20-point performance in the last four games since she returned from a four-game suspension imposed by LSU coach Kim Mulkey.

Morrow, a junior transfer from DePaul who refers to herself as a “double-double machine,” had her fifth consecutive game with a double-double.

Mikaylah Williams finished with 14 points, despite missing her first eight field goal attempts. Flau’jae Johnson added 13 points, five steals and five assists.

Sharna Ayres led Northwestern St. with 10 points.

Mulkey was ejected from the game with 4:56 left and LSU leading by 39 points. She was given two technical fouls for protesting a charging foul call against Morrow.

LSU sprinted to a 13-0 lead in the game’s first four minutes, earning a 19-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers led 34-15 at halftime and outscored the Lady Demons 24-2 in the paint.

Northwestern St. cut LSU’s lead to 36-21 with 7:45 left in the third period. The Tigers responded with a 24-5 run to close the third period leading 60-26.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers’ next game at Coppin St. on Wednesday is LSU’s only out-of-state nonconference true road game this season. Mulkey scheduled Coppin St. so Reese can play a game in her hometown of Baltimore.

Northwestern St.: LSU is the third and final Power Five Conference school on the Demons’ 11-game nonconference schedule. Northwestern St. opened this season with losses at Nebraska (90-42) and Kansas (88-46).

UP NEXT

LSU: At Coppin St. on Wednesday

Northwestern St.: At Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

___

