Abmas scores 20 and Hunter adds 19 to lead No. 19 Texas over LSU 96-85

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Max Abmas had 20 points and seven assists, Tyrese Hunter added a season-high 19 points and No. 19 Texas defeated LSU 96-85 Saturday.

Dylan Disu scored 17 points and Dillon Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Texas (8-2). The Longhorns shot 54% from the field and made 10 of 20 from 3-point range.

Jordan Wright scored a career-high 33 points – 31 in the second half – for the Tigers (6-5). Jalen Cook and Derek Fountain added 13 points and Hunter Dean scored 11 points for LSU, which shot 46% from the fild and made 11 shots from long range.

Texas jumped out to an 18-5 lead on a three-point play by Disu with 14 ½ minutes remaining in the first half.

LSU closed within 38-28 with six minutes left, but Texas answered with a 10-2 run to increase its lead to 18 on a layup by Ze’rik Onyema with four minutes remaining in the first half.

After Texas extended the lead to 61-39 early in the second half, LSU answered with a 24-9 run to cut the lead to seven on a layup by Wright with 9 ½ minutes remaining. That would be as close as the Tigers would get as Texas reeled off six straight to up the lead to 76-63 on two free throws by Disu.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The 56 points allowed in the first half were a season-high. … LSU shot 16 of 23 from the free throw line. They entered shooting 71%.

Texas: The Longhorns continue to beat teams they should, improving to 8-0 in games against Quad 3 and 4 opponents based on the NCAA Net rankings. They are 0-2 against Quad 1 opponents.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Lamar Thursday.

Texas: Hosts Texas A&M–Corpus Christi Friday.

