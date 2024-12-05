LSU forward Jalen Reed diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury

BATON ROUGE, La, — LSU forward Jalen Reed has been diagnosed with a torn right knee ligament that will sideline him the remainder of this season, coach Matt McMahon said Wednesday night.

The team captain tore his anterior cruciate ligament during LSU's 85-75 victory over Florida State on Tuesday night.

“We are devastated for Jalen as he has worked extremely hard in preparation for his junior year," McMahon said in a statement released by LSU's athletic department. "He is an absolute joy to coach and earned the role of captain from his teammates.

"We look forward to Jalen making a full recovery and continuing his successful basketball career,” McMahon added.

Reed has started in all eight games this season for LSU (7-1), averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.

