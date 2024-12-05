SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

LSU forward Jalen Reed diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury

LSU forward Jalen Reed (9) shoots under pressure from Kansas...

LSU forward Jalen Reed (9) shoots under pressure from Kansas State center Ugonna Onyenso (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La, — LSU forward Jalen Reed has been diagnosed with a torn right knee ligament that will sideline him the remainder of this season, coach Matt McMahon said Wednesday night.

The team captain tore his anterior cruciate ligament during LSU's 85-75 victory over Florida State on Tuesday night.

“We are devastated for Jalen as he has worked extremely hard in preparation for his junior year," McMahon said in a statement released by LSU's athletic department. "He is an absolute joy to coach and earned the role of captain from his teammates.

"We look forward to Jalen making a full recovery and continuing his successful basketball career,” McMahon added.

Reed has started in all eight games this season for LSU (7-1), averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.

