Here’s how to watch the 2017 NCAA Tournament's Final Four. All games also can be livestreamed on the March Madness Live app. (All times EST.)

National Semifinals (Final Four)

Saturday, April 1

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Gonzaga , 6:09 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 8:49 p.m., CBS

National Championship Game

Monday, April 3

TBA vs. TBA, 9 p.m., CBS