Marist takes on Iona, looks to break 4-game slide

Iona Gaels (10-4, 3-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-8, 0-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -13.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marist enters the matchup with Iona after losing four in a row.

The Red Foxes are 2-4 on their home court. Marist has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Gaels are 3-0 against conference opponents. Iona is 9-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Foxes and Gaels meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Gardner is averaging 17 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Red Foxes.

Daniss Jenkins is averaging 15.9 points and five assists for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.