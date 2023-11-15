No. 4 Marquette beats No. 23 Illinois 71-64 behind 24 points from Tyler Kolek

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Tyler Kolek shook off an ankle injury to score 24 points and No. 4 Marquette beat No. 23 Illinois 71-64 on Tuesday night.

The reigning Big East player of the year, Kolek added six rebounds and four assists. Kam Jones scored 15 for the Golden Eagles (3-0), and Oso Ighodaro had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Kolek turned his ankle in Friday night’s 95-65 win over Rider and left the court with just under eight minutes left. He did not return.

"We didn't think yesterday that Tyler would play,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. “Our trainers didn’t think today that he could play, but Tyler never said that.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood was amazed by Kolek’s performance.

“Did you see his ankle?” he said. “It was black and blue and he played 37 minutes. Marquette’s backcourt (Kolek and Jones) is just short of spectacular. Kam Jones is one of the most underrated players in the country.”

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 21 points for Illinois (2-1). It was his 13th consecutive game in double figures, a streak that dates to Jan. 31.

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek (11) drives to the basket as Illinois forward Marcus Domask defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

Marcus Domask added 18 points and Luke Goode had 13. Quincy Guerrier didn’t score, but he grabbed 10 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

“It was just a matter of time before Marcus had a breakout game,” Underwood said about the Southern Illinois transfer.

Smart said the game reminded him of a February or March battle.

“That was a very physical game for Nov. 14. We're going to have some bruises," he said. “Shannon and (Ty) Rodgers are a load. Our defense really stepped up. We held them to 33% shooting. That’s quite a feat.”

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) fouls Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro as he tries to wrestle the ball from Ighodaro during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

A 3-pointer by Sean Jones put Marquette ahead 57-52 with 8:27 left. Illinois climbed within four twice after that, but couldn’t get any closer. The Illini made just two of their last 16 shots.

Marquette led 36-31 at halftime behind Kolek’s 14 points. He shot 7 of 11 from the field in the first 20 minutes.

The Illini stayed close in the first half by making six 3s, including three by Goode.

Marquette started slowly, missing its first four shots — including two layups — and two free throws.

The matchup was part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, an annual early-season series between Big East and Big Ten teams.

BIG PICTURE

In the first true test for both squads, Marquette took advantage of 15 Illinois turnovers to win its initial road game of the season.

“We've got to clean up those turnovers,” Domask said.

43 YEARS AND COUNTING

Illinois holds a 9-7 lead in the series, but Marquette has won four meetings in a row. Illinois’ last win over Marquette came on Dec. 13, 1980, a 69-68 victory in Milwaukee. This was Marquette’s first trip to Illinois since 1992, when it won 61-58.

HOME COOKED

Two home winning streaks ended for Illinois. The Illini had won eight straight overall at State Farm Center, and 10 in a row vs. non-conference opponents.

UP NEXT

Marquette: The Golden Eagles head to Hawaii to compete in the Maui Invitational with four other nationally ranked programs in the eight-team field. They’ll open against UCLA on Monday and could face No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday.

Illinois: Continues its season-opening six-game homestand Friday against Valparaiso.

