Kaufman-Renn leads No. 6 Purdue to rout of Marshall 80-45

WEST LAYFAYETTE, Ind. — Trey Kaufman-Renn had 18 points and Myles Colvin and Camden Heide each scored 13 to lead No. 6 Purdue to an 80-45 rout of Marshall on Saturday.

Colvin and Heide were making their first starts of the season for Purdue (5-1). Braden Smith, who was averaging 14.6 points, was scoreless on an 0-for-4 shooting day. Smith had a team-high nine assists.

Nate Martin led Marshall (3-2) with nine points, playing 24 minutes before fouling out with several minutes left in the game.

The Boilermakers shot 55% in the first half to take a 39-24 halftime lead. However, Purdue made only one field goal in the final nine minutes of the first half.

Purdue picked up the intensity in the second half, leading by as many as 41 points. The Boilermakers shot 50% for the game and held the Thundering Herd to 30%.

The Boilermakers held a 23-4 edge in points off turnovers and a 36-14 lead off points in the paint.

Takeaways

Marshall: The Thundering Herd struggled from the field, but outside shooting was a particular issue. Marshall made just 4 of 32 3-point attempts for 12.5%.

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Purdue: The Boilermakers bounced back from a 76-58 loss Tuesday at No. 15 Marquette with a dominating victory. Purdue extended its streak of consecutive non-conference home victories to 31, the longest in school history.

Key moment

Heide, who was averaging 4.8 points entering the game, hit his third 3-pointer to give the Boilermakers a 20-10 lead and ignite the crowed. Heide scored 11 of the Boilermakers’ first 20 points.

Key stat

Purdue had a huge edge in free throws. The Boilermakers sank 26 of 33 free throws while Marshall was 9 of 17 from the foul line. Marshall committed nine more fouls.

Up next

Marshall hosts South Carolina State on Wednesday.

Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) shoots over Marshall forward Nate Martin (41) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Purdue plays North Carolina State at Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego on Thursday.